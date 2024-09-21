SEREMBAN, Sept 21 — The Negeri Sembilan government hopes that the religious authorities at federal level will make a clear ruling on all matters related to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) Sdn Bhd.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this is to ensure that the public can understand clearly about the matter, so that no statement according to each individual’s point of view can cause confusion.

“So the people are waiting, if you look at social media, there are various statements made by the public, so I hope there is a final word or a firm statement from the government, especially the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) or stakeholders about Islam regarding GISBH.

“This is because we want to see what is really happening, we want the people to understand what is happening in our country... we obey the view from the authorities,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Snowlim Wonderland Malaysia recreation centre here yesterday.

Aminuddin said the state government through the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Department (JHEAINS) monitors and examines GISBH operations in the state and also receives views from various parties, including the Negeri Sembilan Syarie Lawyers group regarding the issue.

“However, I state that I am still waiting for an official statement from the authorities for further action. The state authorities are also conducting research, so if there is a decision, that would be better,” he said.

Last week, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department through Op Global raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan believed to be linked to GISBH and rescued 402 children and teenagers comprising 201 boys and 201 girls aged one to 17 years. — Bernama