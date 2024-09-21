KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The government will provide a RM200,000 grant to establish a Syed Husin Ali chair for social research at Universiti Malaya, named after the late academic and PKR deputy president.

In announcing the allocation today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the endowment is not solely to commemorate his former party colleague who died earlier this year, but also to further explore Syed Husin’s efforts on social topics about poverty and history that challenge mainstream views.

“For now, I have allocated RM200,000 for this purpose. Once the research is completed, we will establish this chair as soon as possible,” he said in a commemorative ceremony at UM this afternoon.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said it is important for young Malaysians to understand Syed Husin’s vast academic work about the nation’s past and its social development.

He related his experience combing through Syed Husin’s materials, which he admitted to have been “smuggled” into his cell when he was serving time in the Sungai Buloh Prison.

“I have a lot of material since he retired, as almost all works written about independence and the people have been sent and smuggled into my room in Sungai Buloh through court files.

“This indicates that this field is very broad, involving social stratification, ethnic relations, conflict, and harmony,” he added.

Anwar said the establishment of the Syed Husin chair has been conveyed to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir for further action.

Anwar also announced that funding for a social sciences association will be approved next week.

Johor-born Syed Husin was PKR advisory council deputy chairman before he died at Selayang Hospital on June 29 this year at age 88.

He has also been a senator, PKR deputy president, Parti Rakyat Malaysia president and a professor at University Malaya.

Before his venture into politics, he lectured in the Department of Anthropology and Sociology at UM from 1985 to 1990.

Syed Husin obtained a PhD in Sociology and Anthropology from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK, as well as a Bachelor’s degree with honours and a Master’s degree from UM back when the main campus was in Singapore.





