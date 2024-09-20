KLUANG, Sept 20 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not submit any new proposals regarding the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on allocations for Opposition Members of Parliament, said its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bersatu president reiterated that the coalition stands firm in rejecting the allocation MoU, describing it as unconstitutional and against the principles upheld by Malaysians, national news agency Bernama reported today.

“No, there’s nothing new. Our MPs (in the Opposition) are open-hearted. It’s fine if you don’t give it to us; we will continue to fight for the people. If they face hardships, we will do what we can to help,” he told reporters at a meeting and dialogue session with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and notable individuals here today.

Also present were PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and PN’s candidate for the Mahkota state seat by-election, Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who also serves as the chief whip for the unity government, said the opposition could submit new proposals or feedback on the MoU draft.

The Mahkota by-election, set for September 28, will see a one-on-one contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Mohamad Haizan.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.