KUCHING, Sept 20 — Negotiations between the Sarawak and federal governments on the handover of Bintulu Port to the state are nearing completion, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The state deputy premier said Sarawak is expected to gain control of Bintulu Port by the year’s end based on the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“We are currently addressing one outstanding issue that needs resolution. Our committee is actively engaging with the Ministry of Transport to finalise this matter.

“Once that issue is resolved, we will proceed with the transfer of Bintulu Port from federal to state control,” he said after visiting the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Complex project here today.

On July 17, the Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill was passed in Parliament, facilitating the port’s handover to Sarawak.

A federal-state committee meeting, co-chaired by Uggah and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, then set a definitive timeline for the handover to occur by the end of December. — The Borneo Post