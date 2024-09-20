SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 20 — Penang does not have a policy to provide cash aid to flood victims, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

He explained that defining who qualifies as a flood victim is challenging.

“As with normal practice, flood victims will be given assistance by being placed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) and provided with basic necessities such as food, drinks, and equipment,” he told reporters after attending the official opening of Package 12A at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

In recent days, several areas in the state experienced flash floods due to storms and high tides.

As of 7:30pm last night, a total of 590 flood victims had been accommodated in eight PPS across the state.

“For now, the PPS are still in operation, but we can see the weather is improving,” Chow said.

He added that the PPS may be closed within one to two days if the favourable weather persists.