PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The National Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics (AIGE) was launched today, to establish a robust framework for users, policymakers, and AI technology providers to ensure adherence to the highest ethical standards.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised that AIGE represents the government’s commitment to establishing a safe, ethical, and public welfare-oriented technology ecosystem.

“These guidelines aim not only to provide a framework for users, policymakers, and AI technology providers but also to ensure that every step taken aligns with the highest ethics.

“This includes considerations of safety, privacy, freedom, and human rights, all of which must be prioritised,” he said.

Also present were Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

Fadillah, who serves as the minister of energy transition and water transformation as well, noted that the development of these guidelines aligns with the Rukun Negara, which emphasises unity through its five core principles.

“One important aspect highlighted in the National Guidelines on AIGE is the necessity of ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage of AI development and usage.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to building public trust. We must ensure that every decision made by AI systems is based on accurate data and free from any form of bias that could compromise fairness and equity,” he said, adding that the guidelines also emphasise the importance of protecting user privacy and personal data.

He noted that in an era where data is a highly valuable commodity, it is essential to respect and protect individual privacy rights, which includes how data is collected, stored, and utilised by AI systems.

“We must be mindful of the social and economic implications that may arise from the rapid advancement of AI technology.

“While AI can create new job opportunities and enhance productivity, we must remain cautious about the possibility of it replacing human labour in certain sectors,” he added.

Fadillah highlighted that careful planning is crucial to ensure the workforce is equipped with the relevant skills to face these challenges. — Bernama