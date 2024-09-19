KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Post-mortems began this morning for a father and daughter from China who died when a tree along with concrete debris from a collapsed building fell on their car on Lebuh Gereja, Penang yesterday.

The Chinese Consulate in Penang has also been informed about the incident, according to a report published today in the BuletinTV3 news portal.

North-east district deputy police chief, Superintendent Lee Swee Sake, said the process began at the Forensic Department of Penang Hospital (HPP) this morning.

“The Chinese Consulate in Penang has been notified and will handle the reception of the bodies and the process of sending them back to their home country.

“The victims’ relatives have also been informed,” he said.

A visit to the Forensic Department at HPP revealed that no consular representatives or family members of the victims had arrived yet.

In the incident around 2.30pm yesterday, a tree fell and crushed three vehicles on Lebuh Gereja.

The victims had just entered the car parked at the Penang Peranakan Mansion when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported yesterday that the fallen tree, which was as wide as three adult men standing side by side, was attached to the Penang Peranakan Mansion building before it collapsed and crushed three cars in the parking area.

The two victims, a 69-year-old man and his 36-year-old daughter, were found dead at the scene in their SUV.

Meanwhile, a local female driver survived with minor injuries.

The fire department enlisted the help of a crane and other agencies, including the Penang City Council (MBPP), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and police, to extract the trapped victims due to the severely damaged car and the large tree.