KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Cabinet meeting yesterday agreed to maintain the existing policy regarding applications for the Malaysia Halal Certification (SPHM), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Halal Industry Development Council chairman, said the policy, overseen by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and State Islamic Religious Councils (MAIN) or State Religious Departments (JAIN), has been voluntary since its introduction in 1974 and further reinforced by the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“The existing policy remains unchanged and is open to any industry that is prepared to comply with all the requirements, standards and regulations of Malaysia's halal certification.

“Obtaining the SPHM offers added value to its holders, demonstrating their high level of commitment to maintaining halal certification standards,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Jakim is urging industry players to apply for SPHM, as it assures confidence and draws Muslim customers to dine at their establishments without doubt.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said to encourage more industry players, particularly in the micro and small sectors, to apply for the SPHM, various stakeholders, including federal, state and private sector agencies that mentor entrepreneurs, are offering a range of incentives and initiatives, including training, guidance and grants to ensure products or services can be certified halal.

He said Jakim has also introduced the Malaysia Halal Certification Express Initiative to expedite the certification process within 30 days.

Ahmad Zahid said statistics show that between January and July this year, 96 per cent of applications through this initiative were successfully processed within the stipulated timeframe.

“This proactive effort serves as an attractive incentive for industry players to apply for the SPHM,” he said.

He said Jakim, together with the state Islamic religious councils and state religious departments, remains committed to enhancing current policies and procedures to improve the management and delivery of halal certification services, adding that this ongoing effort is crucial to maintaining the global credibility of Malaysia’s halal certification system.

He said Jakim will continue to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of the Malaysia halal certification within the food and business industries.

“At the same time, Jakim, along with the State Islamic Religious Councils or State Religious Departments, will take firm action against individuals or entities attempting to falsify the SPHM, ensuring the integrity and standards of Malaysia's halal certification are upheld.

“The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) is committed to strengthening the management of Malaysia's halal certification for the benefit and welfare of the nation,” he added. — Bernama