KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Malaysia welcomes the United Nations’ (UN) decision to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia and 123 Member States voted in favour of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution entitled “Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel’s continued presence in the OPT”.

The ministry said the resolution adopted at the 10th Emergency Special Session of UNGA, on September 17, gives effect to the ICJ ruling of July 19, 2024.

Among others, it emphasises the collective responsibility and legal obligations of all States and International Organisations to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine and calls for justice for the Palestinians, it added.

“Malaysia urges the international community to implement the Resolution in its entirety and without delay, for the Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination, safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as pursue socioeconomic development.

“The resolution affirms Malaysia’s position on this long-standing issue,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia stands firm on her principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. — Bernama