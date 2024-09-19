KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Social media influencer Mohd Hazalif Mohd Hazani, popularly known as Alif Teega, is set to face charges in Kuala Lumpur courts this Friday (September 20) following an investigation into the alleged misuse of public donation funds.

In a statement posted on TikTok, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that they had received approval to bring charges against Mohd Hazalif.

“Mohd Hazalif, better known as Alif Teega, will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur courts on Friday,” the commission announced via a statement posted on TikTok.

The influencer, along with his wife, was detained by MACC on July 10 over accusations involving millions of ringgit in public donations, which allegedly bypassed the proper channels.

During the course of the investigation, MACC froze 20 bank accounts holding RM740,000.

The frozen accounts reportedly belonged to individuals and companies linked to the couple and two other persons, who were allegedly involved in collecting the funds through an online donation platform.