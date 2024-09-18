KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A 43-year-old religious leader or “ustaz” is set to face charges at the Magistrates’ Court in Port Dickson this morning for allegedly molesting a trainee teacher at a religious centre where he is the chairman.

The accused, dressed in a white robe and skullcap, arrived at the court around 8:40am. He will appear before Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani, according to a report published in The Star today.

The alleged incident took place at the religious centre where the accused serves as chairman.

He will be charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or whipping, or any combination of these punishments if found guilty.

Additionally, the accused is expected to face a second charge at the Sessions Court in Seremban for allegedly committing physical sexual assault against a child at the same centre.

This charge falls under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and whipping upon conviction.