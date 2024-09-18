KUANTAN, Sept 18 — A tree fell on five vehicles at a hotel parking lot in Genting Highlands yesterday afternoon, according to the Malaysian Fire Department and Rescue Department (JBPM) yesterday.

In a statement, Pahang JBPM public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said firefighters from the Genting Highlands fire and rescue station rushed to the location following a distress call at 5.23pm.

He said the firefighters cut and removed the tree using chainsaws, adding that the incident did not result in fatalities or injuries.

Meanwhile, the Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) said 14 cases of uprooted trees were reported in the state yesterday following a storm at 6am.

Perlis APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the first incident occurred in Kampung Guar Medang Gatal at 6.51am, followed by incidents in other areas, including Taman Behor Gonchar Jaya, Kuala Sanglang, Kampung Sungai Padang and Jalan Kaki Bukit.

In a statement, he said the uprooted trees blocked road access and fell on houses, adding that the trees were cut and cleared.

Mohd Izaimi also said several areas in the state were flooded due to continuous rain yesterday.

“The water levels began to rise at midnight but there was no need for evacuations as the floodwater was receding.

“The areas affected include Kampung Gial, Kampung Bakau, Sungai Pengkalan Asam, Kampung Teluk Kachang, Sungai Tok Kuning, Kampung Titi Besi, Kampung Rambai, Kampung Belanga Pudak, Kampung Jelempok and Jalan Tambun Tulang,” he added.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage website, as of 7pm, the water level of Sungai Gial in Arau has reached 9.16 metres, exceeding the warning level. — Bernama