KUANTAN, Sept 18 — An elderly man was killed and his granddaughter injured after a tree fell on them following a storm at a campsite in Pantai Balok, Beserah yesterday afternoon.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim, Zakariah Che Ali, 68, who was from Felda Cerul 2, Kemaman, Terengganu, was declared dead at the scene.

He said the victim’s seven-year-old granddaughter, who sustained head injuries, is receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and is in stable condition.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the victim, along with 13 family members, had been camping at the site since yesterday.

“Around 3.10pm today (yesterday), heavy rain and strong winds hit the camping area,” he said in a statement.

He added the victim’s body was sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Medical Centre@ IIUM Kuantan for a post-mortem. — Bernama