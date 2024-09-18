KOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department has received 23 reports of fallen trees so far today, with the first incident occurring as early as 7am and continuing until 3pm.

Most of these incidents were reported in Kota Kinabalu, which saw five cases, followed by Penampang with four cases. Kuala Penyu and Tenom each reported three cases.

Two incidents were reported in Papar, while Sook, Kota Belud, Sipitang, Tuaran, Kudat and Putatan each had one incident.

Strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 43km/h, have been reported across the state, causing trees to fall and resulting in various degrees of damage.

In Kuala Penyu, a Proton Saga was damaged when a tree fell on it at 12.30pm.

Road access has been blocked in Beverly Hills Phase 3 in Penampang, Jalan Tuaran Bypass, and Jalan Kalansanan, though the department has managed to clear most of the debris.

In Tenom, two reports have been received of trees falling on houses, causing significant damage.

“So far, we have received no reports of injuries or fatalities,” said a department spokesman.

A house in Kg Binai Seberang Tenom is badly damaged by a fallen tree. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department

Yesterday, there were 20 cases of fallen trees or branches.

The Lintas and northern Kota Belud stations received the highest number of calls, with four cases each.

Penampang and Kudat followed with three cases each, while Kota Kinabalu had two, and Tuaran, Tenom, Sook, and Tawau each had one.

“The public is advised to exercise caution when outside and to keep a watchful eye on family members due to the adverse weather conditions,” the department said.

Sabah Meteorological Department director Amirzudi Hashim said that the current weather conditions are caused by wind patterns from the south of peninsular Malaysia and the west coast of Sabah.

The monsoon season brings thunderstorms, heavy rain, and occasionally strong winds. The weather is also expected to create rough seas and choppy waters in the southern Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, including Sabah waters.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Category 2 warning for strong winds and rough seas affecting Sabah’s west coast, southeast of Reef North and Layang-Layang, from September 17 to 21.

Winds of 50 to 60km/h and waves up to 4.5m are anticipated during this period, posing risks to coastal activities, shipping, fishing, and ferry services.

“The public is urged to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow the advisories issued by MetMalaysia to avoid any incidents,” Amirzudi said.