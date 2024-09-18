KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Acting deputy director-general of operations of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Rear Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah, has been appointed as the seventh MMEA director-general, effective yesterday.

MMEA said in a statement today that he has nearly three decades of experience in maritime security and is an expert in planning and executing maritime operations, particularly in combating cross-border crimes such as illegal immigration, drug and contraband smuggling, and sea piracy.

“One of his major achievements was leading Ops Pelantar Merah, which resulted in high-profile arrests and a reduction in crime around the oil platforms in the country’s waters.

“Most recently, he has been leading the development of the Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) in the waters off Sarawak and the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, aimed at enhancing radar accessibility to monitor all suspicious vessel movements in national waters, particularly in the South China Sea,” MMEA said.

MMEA also noted that Mohd Rosli is highly committed to his duties, having held various key positions within the agency.

“These important positions include Selangor Maritime director, Maritime Intelligence director, Maritime Strategic Planning director, Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan Maritime director, and Maritime Security and Surveillance Division director.

“Through this appointment, he is expected to bring new synergy to further strengthen the role of MMEA as the primary agency in enforcing maritime law, as well as saving lives and property at sea, for the well-being of the nation’s waters,” the statement added. — Bernama