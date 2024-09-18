KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The main mastermind and “influential” Immigration officer involved in a syndicate bringing foreign nationals into Malaysia using the “counter setting” modus operandi, will face charges in court early next month.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that the suspect, in his 40s, was arrested on September 5 after previously managing to evade capture during earlier operations, according to a report published Malay news portal in Berita Harian today.

“This person we have detained (the main mastermind) controls around 50 Immigration officers due to his influence. He is the ‘focal person’ who acted as an intermediary for nearly all Immigration officers to ensure they followed his directives,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters today.

On August 20, the MACC dismantled a syndicate at the country’s entry points, allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of foreigners by bypassing the standard inspection process through a special counter.

The syndicate, which profited millions of ringgit, involved enforcement officers stationed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 and others.

These officers allegedly facilitated the unauthorised entry of foreigners by bypassing standard procedures through a tactic known as the “counter setting” modus operandi.

The syndicate’s method involves colluding with law enforcers at designated entry points positioned at specific counters to expedite the entry process for groups of foreigners.