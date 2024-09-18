KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is not currently involved in the investigation concerning Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH), Tan Sri Azam Baki announced today.

According to Malay national daily Sinar Harian, the MACC chief commissioner said that the investigation is now under the purview of the Royal Malaysia Police.

He added that the MACC had not found any elements of corruption or abuse of power in the GISBH case.

“We are leaving this matter to the police for investigation as we do not see any corruption issues here,” he said during a press conference today.

Last Wednesday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids on charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals — 201 males and 201 females — aged between one and 17 years.

The police investigation is focused on allegations of child exploitation involving charity homes believed to be associated with GISBH.

Yesterday, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed that authorities have recorded statements from 740 individuals, including 30 complainants, 216 witnesses, 392 victims, and 102 suspects.

He also mentioned that the investigation into GISBH has revealed links to organised crime.