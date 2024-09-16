KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 16 — Two participants of the RXZ Members 6.0 bikers gathering died in two separate accidents on the East Coast Highway while another was seriously injured yesterday.

Hulu Terengganu police chief DSP Zainul Mujahidin Mat Yudin said in the first accident, the biker, Ahmad Amir Muhammad, 29, from Felda Seroja, Jengka 18, Temerloh, Pahang died from head injuries in the accident at 3pm which involved another motorcycle and a trailer at KM 379.5 of the East Coast Highway (LPT2) yesterday afternoon, according to a Bernama report yesterday.

“The victim was on his way home and at a location near Ajil-Bukit Besi, he was overtaking a trailer using the emergency (inside) lane before colliding with a motorcycle of the same make that was stopped in the lane.

“Tragically, the victim fell and was dragged under the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist and trailer driver were unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body of the victim, who works as a labourer, was sent to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem and the case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the second accident involved two motorcycles from the gathering at KM270.1 of the same highway, near Perasing heading towards Kuantan, which resulted in the death of one rider, Mohamad Firdaus Abdul Rashid, 29, from Bandar Seri Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, according to Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan.

The 10.45am crash also left Muhammad Shafiq Abdul Halim, 29, from Bandar Baru Serting, Negeri Sembilan, with serious injuries.

Earlier, more than 40,000 biker-participants from all over the country flooded the Terengganu Motor Circuit, at Gong Badak in Kuala Nerus for two days starting on Friday, in conjunction with this year’s RXZ Members 6.0 motorcycle gathering which is the sixth in the series.

Meanwhile, Hanyan said an emergency response team was stationed at the Kijal toll plaza starting at 8pm last night.

He said the team consisted of police and an ambulance each belonging to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

“This team will act immediately if there is an accident on LPT2 between Paka and the border of Kuantan, Pahang.

“In addition, two Toyota Hilux belonging to police will also be placed on the overpass that crosses the highway in Pasir Gajah and Jabur to monitor and switch on blue flashlights to slow down the speed of motorcyclists,” he said. — Bernama