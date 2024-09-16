KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Starting as a coalition whose stability was doubted by many political observers, the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proven otherwise, remaining steadfast in governing Putrajaya to this day.

With two months remaining until Nov 24, 2024, the date will mark the continuation of the coalition government led by Anwar, a native of Cherok Tok Kun in Penang, as it steps into its second year — a milestone that eluded the previous three prime ministers.

Political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said that the main factor contributing to the Unity Government’s longevity was Anwar’s ability to “harmonise” relationships between parties within the coalition, as well as his adeptness at fending off constant political challenges.

He noted that Anwar had not only managed to lead the government longer than his predecessors — Tun Mahathir Mohamad as the seventh prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri — but also became the first head of government to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament since the 12th General Election in 2008.

“Although, at the beginning of its formation, the Unity Government was deemed a loose coalition of parties that were long-time political adversaries, Anwar, with his experience and charisma, managed to revolutionise the situation by becoming the ‘unifying factor’ himself.

“Despite differences in opinion and personality clashes, Anwar has successfully managed them and secured the commitment of all parties in the coalition, thereby bringing leadership closer to the people through consensually agreed agendas,” he told Bernama.

The Senior Lecturer in Political Sociology at the School of Social Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia, added that the 10th prime minister had also navigated tense situations, such as the ‘Dubai Move,’ and tactfully handled negative sentiments, narratives, and perceptions against his government.

“The ability of ‘Captain Anwar’ to lead and form strong cooperation within a Cabinet consisting of different political backgrounds deserves credit, as it does not hinder efforts to achieve the set goals and agenda for national development,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, geostrategist and Senior Fellow of the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR), Prof Dr Azmi Hassan, described Anwar’s capability to “calm” the political landscape as a positive sign for the domestic economy and as a factor in attracting investor confidence.

“The government’s stability, along with the Prime Minister’s articulate arguments, instills confidence in foreign investors. We can see this when Anwar frequently engages with foreign leaders abroad — a strength that benefits the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azmi added that the current strength of the Unity Government puts pressure on the Opposition, which appears to be running out of issues to highlight.

“There are no longer questions regarding the legitimacy of the government, so now the Opposition’s strategy seems to portray Anwar’s government as lacking support by linking it to the allocation of funds,” he said.

Touching on the reform agenda that Anwar has championed since his days in the opposition, Azmi said the Prime Minister had “walked the talk” by laying the foundations for reforms in institutions such as the judiciary and public and private services, with a focus on corruption and misconduct.

While not denying the “unity” within the coalition government, Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kedah, Tunku Nashril-Abaidah, stressed that the top leadership must be vigilant in managing the conduct of their party members.

“Conflicts are normal, especially within a coalition comprising parties with different ideologies. However, actions by some government leaders who make insensitive statements, including on religious matters, pose a risk to harmony and provide an opportunity for adversaries to divide the coalition,” he said.

Tunku Nashril added that the current harmony of the Unity Government offered many benefits, particularly in managing the economy and the implementation of consistent policies that have proven to positively impact the nation.

“This is exactly what we need after the country’s political landscape has been in turmoil for so long, especially since 2020,” he said, agreeing that Anwar’s commitment to administrative reforms was already becoming evident in the country’s governance. — Bernama