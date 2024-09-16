KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on the occasion of Malaysia Day today, called on Malaysians to embrace the true meaning of an independent and free Malaysia while rejecting division and hostility.

In a Facebook post today, the prime minister also urged all Malaysians to uphold unity to elevate the country’s potential and capabilities to the highest level.

He said the annual Malaysia Day celebration should be a manifestation of love for the nation and unity among the people, transcending race, religion and culture.

“Our beloved nation Malaysia is 61 years old, and together, we have overcome various challenges during this period and emerged stronger.

“Happy 61st Malaysia Day,” said Anwar.

Malaysia Day is celebrated on September 16 each year to commemorate the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

This year’s national-level Malaysia Day celebration will be held at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu tonight. — Bernama