KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Former chief secretary for the government (KSN) Tan Sri Abd Halim Ali has today denied his death following a news report claiming such.

Investment firm Sedania Innovation Bhd — of which Abd Halim is chairman — said the company will lodge a report with the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission over the false report.

“Thank you for all the well-wishes from close friends, acquaintances and family members.

“I am alive and well. In fact, I just finished my morning walk this morning,” he said in the statement here.

Abd Halim also said that the false news has caused unnecessary panic and distress among his family and loved ones.

“Since last night, I have been receiving numerous calls from close ones, friends, and acquaintances, which has only fuelled anxiety and worry,” Abd Halim said.

Refering to the rumour, Abd Halim said he is thoroughly enjoying my regular morning walks every day and am eagerly looking forward to an exhilarating journey ahead.

He also said he hopes the authorities will take immediate action to identify the individual or group responsible for spreading this harmful rumour.

“These false reports do nothing but spread fear and confusion. I trust that the authorities will find those responsible for this act,” he added.

Earlier, a statement from the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers Association Alumni secretariat revealed that they had received numerous inquiries since yesterday morning regarding the news circulating on social media about the death of Abdul Halim, who is the alumni president.

The alumni confirmed that the news was false, according to the statement.



