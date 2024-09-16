LAHAD DATU, Sept 16 — Lahad Datu police have denied any foul play over the death of a medical specialist here two weeks ago.

English daily The Star reported Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail saying the death of the doctor — who was found in her house — was classified as a sudden death.

“We have not ascertained why the incident happened, but from our probe, there is no foul play involved at the moment,” he was reported saying yesterdat.

“We are still waiting for a report from the Chemistry Department, after which we will forward the case to the coroner for the next course of action.”

Dzulbaharin said the body of the woman in her 30s was found on August 30, and a report was lodged immediately that day.

This comes as a family member had alleged in Facebook that the specialist was bullied in the Lahad Datu Hospital after she was transferred there in February this year,

The Star also cited Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna as saying that a statement on the matter will be issued soon.