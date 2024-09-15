KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — The successful resolution of 11 claims under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), with seven finalised during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, underscores the government’s commitment to fulfilling the agreement’s agenda.

According to local analyst Dr Syahruddin Awang Ahmad, the Prime Minister has shown consistent dedication and thoroughness in ensuring that all claims requested by the Sabah and Sarawak governments are fulfilled, ensuring that the rights long fought for are fully realised.

The senior lecturer at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), noted that resolving the MA63 claims was no easy task due to the complexity of financial issues, legal governance, and the Federal Constitution.

“The Prime Minister is committed to ensuring that the rights of the people of Sabah are genuinely upheld, setting this government apart from previous administrations in its focus on the MA63,” he told Bernama.

During nearly two years of Anwar’s administration, seven claims were resolved, including the designation of the Public Works Department (JKR) of Sabah and Sarawak as the Technical Department, the transfer of authority to regulate gas supply, and amendments to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia Act 1995 (Act 533) to appoint representatives from the Sabah and Sarawak governments as permanent members of the IRB.

The solution also includes the administration of the judiciary in Sabah and Sarawak as well as special guidelines for the re-handover of land reserved for federal purposes in Sabah and Sarawak.

Syahruddin, an expert in government public relations, stated that resolving the seven matters is highly significant for Sabah and Sarawak and also impacts the Prime Minister’s reputation concerning the federal government’s initiative to realise the MA63 agenda.

“This effort by Datuk Seri Anwar builds on the four issues addressed during the administrations of the eighth and ninth Prime Ministers. However, he has now resolved seven claims, surpassing the achievements of the previous two Prime Ministers,” he said.

Additionally, Syahruddin noted that the increase in the interim special grant to Sabah and Sarawak from RM300 million to RM600 million next year also reflects the Prime Minister’s deep concern about the rising costs in both states.

“The Prime Minister’s decision is also motivated by his desire to ensure that people in both states can continue to live comfortably and are not burdened by cost-of-living issues, particularly among heads of households,” he said.

Syahruddin noted that Anwar’s commitment to resolving the MA63 claims is evident in the Prime Minister’s open-minded approach and willingness to engage with stakeholders through the establishment of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63).

He said Anwar’s approach was not merely a delegation of power to Sabah and Sarawak based on trust but also a testament to his commitment as the chief executive of the federal administration to ensuring that the two states remain significant entities within Malaysia.

“This also underscores that the MTPMA63 serves as a symbol of the spirit behind the formation of Malaysia, as it represents the recognition of Sabah and Sarawak as integral parts of the nation,” he said.

“The Prime Minister and his government are demonstrating to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as Malaysians in general, that both states deserve attention, particularly regarding the commitments that need to be fulfilled under MA63,” he said.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Romzi Ationg, another senior lecturer at UMS, believes that Anwar’s dedication to completing the MA63 agenda aligns with the spirit of Malaysia’s formation, as such commitment has been needed all along.

“Significant discussions on MA63 only began after 2010. Such a commitment is expected to further strengthen the bonds between the Peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak, uniting them as a federal state known as Malaysia,” he said.

Romzi said that Anwar is believed to be committed to addressing dissatisfaction related to the MA63 issue, as evidenced by the frequent discussions between the Prime Minister and the MTPMA63. This ongoing dialogue has led to decisions and the finalisation of various matters raised.

“However, Sabahans and Sarawakians hope that these commitments will be properly implemented by both the federal government and the governments of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding that the people of Sabah and Sarawak also hope that the provisions of MA63 are honoured. — Bernama