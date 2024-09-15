KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Permanent and pensionable civil servants who opt for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) will not only have a permanent and unaffected pension, but will also receive a salary adjustment.

The Public Service Department (JPA) in a statement today said officers with contract status (Contract of Service) are also eligible to receive salary adjustments under SSPA.

According to JPA, it is part of the government’s efforts to ensure the well-being and job satisfaction of all civil servants regardless of employment status.

“To permanent and pensionable civil servants who do not opt for SSPA and wish to remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), their pension will remain and serve as usual but they will not enjoy the salary adjustment under SSPA,” according to the statement.

Apart from that, as an additional measure, JPA said an Engagement Session (SLU) will also be held to provide a more in-depth explanation on the selection of the SSPA option.

The first session is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 17 and will be followed by a series of tours covering every ministry and department in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak where online dissemination of information will also be held.

“All public employees, including those with contract status, are invited to attend the session to obtain more information and clarify any questions that may arise. JPA is committed to ensuring the well-being of civil servants and hopes that this SLU will provide clear benefits to all parties.

“JPA’s FB Live session entitled ‘SSPA: Pension Stays’ will also be held on September 19 for one hour starting at 10 am for mutual enlightenment,” according to JPA. — Bernama