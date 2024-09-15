KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has received approximately 20 reports related to fallen trees following heavy rain and strong winds at several locations in George Town since midnight.

According to Utusan Malaysia, an MBPP spokesman said that the reports were received between 1am and 7am today and have all been forwarded to field officers for further action.

“Among the affected areas are Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway near the N Park Condominium intersection, in front of the Petron petrol station on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Relau, Batu Maung, Persiaran Bukit Jambul, Solok Bukit Jambul, and Jalan Sungai Dua.

“Other affected locations include Jalan Tun Dr Awang near the Bayan Lepas Military Headquarters, Jalan Lembah Permai, Jalan Residensi, Bulatan Besar Bayan Baru, Cangkat Minden Jalan 1 Gelugor, Batu Lanchang Vocational College, Jalan Bukit Balik Pulau, Jalan Bukit Gambir, and Lintang Sungai Tiram,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The spokesman added that MBPP’s Rapid Response Squad has been working non-stop to remove the fallen trees at the 20 locations, and the areas are now safe for public use.

“Currently, only the area at Lintang Sungai Tiram, in front of Heng Ee Chinese Primary School, remains incomplete in terms of cleanup work, while all other reported locations have been cleared,” the spokesman added.