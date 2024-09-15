KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Pahang PAS is prepared to shut down gambling premises, including South-east Asia’s largest casino in Genting Highlands, Bentong, if the party succeeds in taking control of the state in the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

According to Utusan Malaysia, deputy commissioner of Pahang PAS Datuk Andansura Rabu said that states governed by the party, such as Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis, have already implemented such measures.

However, he noted that the issue must be addressed in accordance with existing laws and the jurisdiction of the state government.

“In this regard, we need to consider legal frameworks. If we have the authority at the state level, and if it’s within our power, we will act accordingly.

“For example, with the casino in Genting Highlands, the authority may not lie solely with us; it may also involve federal jurisdiction, so we might not be able to act on that.

“But within any aspect that falls under our jurisdiction, we will look into matters that harm the public, and we will take legal action,” he said during a press conference at PAS’s 70th Muktamar in Temerloh today.

Expanding on his remarks, Andansura said that any issue that could harm society should be supported in efforts to eradicate it.

“Anything that can harm the community should be addressed. This includes gambling, which is prohibited not only by Islam but also by other religions.

“All religions disapprove of gambling, so there is no religious justification for it — it’s a social issue. We are looking out for the social welfare and well-being of the public.

“If it is harmful, we will shut it down, but it must be done in line with legal and constitutional processes. So, if the people of Pahang are against gambling and want it stopped, they need to support PAS, God willing,” he was quoted as saying.