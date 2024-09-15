PORT DICKSON, Sept 15 — The Ministry of Defence is encouraging members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and young recruits to participate in the Work-Based Learning (WBL) programme, to obtain higher education qualifications and pursue careers in other fields after retirement.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that the WBL programme, a collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, is one of the ministry’s initiatives to ensure ATM personnel earn diplomas or degrees, similar to practices in Germany and the United States.

“Many ATM personnel retire at 41, which is a time when their contributions to the country’s development are still valuable. Entering the job market without any qualifications would be a great loss.

“...this is why we have introduced this programme. So when they retire, they can continue to play a role in the nation’s development,” he told reporters after the Graduation Parade for the 200/2024 Series of Army Recruits at the Basic Army Training Centre parade ground today.

Also present were the Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, and Army Chief, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that this initiative reflects the government’s concern for all members of the ATM, urging young recruits to make the most of this opportunity by diversifying their skills.

He elaborated that personnel can choose from six different diploma courses covering Culinary Arts, Hotel Management, Islamic Education, Office Management and Technology, Science and Recreation, and Geomatics Science.

Regarding today’s event, Mohamed Khaled noted that 1,144 young recruits completed their training, which began on March 8.

He added that the largest group of recruits came from Sarawak, with 230 personnel, followed by Sabah with 196. — Bernama