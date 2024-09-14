KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has proposed a collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to conduct a study of e-commerce laws.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated that this proposal was conveyed during a meeting with UNCTAD secretary-general Rebeca Grynspan in Geneva today. Also present was Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Datuk Nadzirah Osman.

He said that the organisation had given its agreement in principle to the proposal.

“UNCTAD also noted that this initiative aligns with its focus on assisting developing countries to benefit from integration into the global trade system, improving access to digital technology, and protecting consumers from exploitation.

“KPDN hopes that this collaboration will support the ministry’s efforts to effectively conduct a study on e-commerce laws by sharing expertise and best practices at the international level,” said Armizan in a statement today.

Armizan explained that UNCTAD is a permanent intergovernmental body established under the UN responsible for promoting trade and development in developing countries.

He added that it supports developing nations through knowledge sharing, technical assistance, analytical studies, and capacity building.

“As a member state, Malaysia has long cooperated with and benefited from the services and assistance provided by the global body.

“KPDN’s existing cooperation and engagement with UNCTAD is facilitated through the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) in the formulation and enforcement of competition policies and legislation,” he said.

Armizan added that as the ministry regulating the e-commerce industry, KPDN is currently reviewing e-commerce legislation to update existing laws in line with the rapid growth of the sector.

The legislation involved includes the Electronic Commerce Act 2006, the Consumer Protection Act 1999, and the Consumer Protection (Electronic Trade Transactions) Regulations 2012.

He stated that the E-Commerce Legislation Review, conducted under the provisions of the 4th Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, commenced in April 2024 and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

He also cited data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which revealed that Malaysia’s e-commerce industry revenue increased by six per cent in 2022, reaching RM1.09 trillion compared to RM1.03 trillion in 2021.

Thus, he emphasised that KPDN remains committed to ensuring balanced domestic economic development, protecting consumer interests while also facilitating the continued rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. — Bernama