KUDAT, Sept 1 — A total of 496 individuals were detained and RM80.11 million worth of controlled and subsidised goods were seized during an operation, Op Tiris 3.0, from Jan 1 to Aug 28 this year.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said 29,487 inspections were conducted nationwide during the same period, resulting in 2,005 recorded cases., stated that during the same period, 29,487 inspections were carried out nationwide, resulting in 2,005 cases recorded.

He said Op Tiris 3.0 was conducted to curb the smuggling and misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods.

“This includes diesel, RON95 petrol, the 1-kilogramme packet cooking oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), wheat flour, and refined white sugar in 1-kilogramme packets.

“The Ministry will continue to enhance enforcement measures, including strengthening cooperation with relevant agencies,” he said when met by reporters at the Sentuhan Kasin and Consumer Advocacy programme here today.

Also present was Tanjong Kapor Assemblyman Ben Chong.

Armizan said last Aug 23, officials from the ministry, with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), crippled a syndicate involved in the misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil following a raid on three premises in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

A total of, 180,200 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil of various brands, vehicles and some documents such as sales and purchase invoices were seized in the raid, he said, adding that a local man and two foreign men were detained to assist the investigation.

He said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He reminded parties involved in the supply chain and distribution of subsidised cooking oil to be more responsible and ensure that the subsidised items are for the target groups.

“The wholesalers and retailers, as well as the repackers, must be responsible and ensure that leakage does not occur,” he said. — Bernama