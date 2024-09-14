KLUANG, Sept 14 — The police are preparing for potential flooding during the by-election for the Mahkota state by-election alongside their usual election responsibilities.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said 38 officers and personnel are on standby to respond to any flooding incidents that may occur during the campaign period or polling day on September 28.

He said assets such as boats and lorries from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been stationed at the Kluang district police headquarters to address any flooding issues.

“Currently, according to the Special Branch, there are no political hotspots in the Mahkota constituency, but the police will be on standby in areas identified as potential flood hotspots,” he told reporters after the nomination process for the by-election at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail today.

He said during the campaign period, Johor police will deploy 772 officers and personnel.

“We will ensure it will be a smooth democratic process but we issue a stern warning against touching on issues related to religion, race and the royal institution (3R) during campaigning, as well as compliance with the law,” he said.

The Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28 will see a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, who is Kluang Umno youth chief and Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61, a former state footballer. — Bernama