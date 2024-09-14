KLUANG, Sept 14 — The Mahkota state by-election on Sept 28 will feature a straight fight between candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

BN has nominated Kluang UMNO youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, to defend the seat won during the previous state election, while PN is fielding former Johor footballer, Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61.

Returning Officer Azurawati Wahid announced the two candidates after the nomination process at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here concluded at 10 am.

Syed Hussien submitted his nomination form at 9 am, followed shortly by Mohamad Haizan, also known as ‘Coach Haizan,’ five minutes later, Azurawati said.

Perikatan Nasional leaders escort their Mahkota candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar (fourth from right) to the Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail nomination centre in Kluang, Johor on September 14, 2024. — Bernama pic

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2, while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here.