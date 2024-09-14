KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 — The Communications Ministry is injecting RM17.5 million into the Creative Content Fund (DKK) to further support and strengthen the nation’s film and music industries.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said RM11 million has been allocated to support the film sector, while RM6.5 million is earmarked for the music industry.

“This initiative will assist filmmakers and musicians in producing content that we hope will not only tell the story of Malaysia’s rich culture, diversity and history.

“... to be showcased not only to Malaysians but also to the international community,” he told reporters after a meet and greet session with creative industry professionals from Sabah and Sarawak at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Sabah campus here today.

Some 200 creative talents from Sabah and Sarawak participated in the session, which lasted over an hour.

During the event, they discussed various perspectives, challenges and opportunities to drive growth in the film and music industries across both states. — Bernama