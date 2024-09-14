PADANG BESAR, Sept 14 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is preparing to deploy 11,000 personnel nationwide to handle the North-east Monsoon (MTL), which will begin in October.

APM Disaster Management and Operations Division director Col (PA) Mohd Rosman Abdullah said APM assets have also been mobilised to face the season.

“On the East Coast, they will be stationed in the hotspots we have already identified. When the Northeast Monsoon occurs, leave for all personnel will be frozen.

“The officers and personnel are already aware (that they cannot take leave during MTL),” he told reporters after closing the North Zone 2024 Civil Defence Assembly (HiPA) at the Tasoh Lake Resort near here today.

He was representing the Chief Commissioner of Civil Defence, Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed.

Mohd Rosman also advised the public to refrain from visiting recreational areas that pose a disaster risk during the MTL season to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, he said the implementation of HiPA was one of the activities that strengthened the skills of APM members at the state level. The two-day North Zone HiPA covered Penang, Kedah, and Perlis. — Bernama