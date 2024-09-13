MIRI, Sept 13 — The driver of a hatchback car and her three passengers were lucky to escape unscathed after a tree snapped in half and fell onto their moving vehicle here during a thunderstorm.

Personnel from the Miri Central fire station went to the scene at Jalan Merbau after receiving a report at 12.10pm of a fallen tree in front of Mercure Hotel.

“The operation commander reported that a tree fell and hit a Perodua Axia car. There were four female victims, who managed to get out safely and did not suffer any injuries.

“Tree cutting work was subsequently carried out by the responding team,” the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to clear the area and wrap up the operation at 12.45pm.

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Miri this morning, causing branches and twigs to fall off trees onto roads, while drains overflowed.

Debris also hit passing vehicles at the road near Miri Public Park with motorists unable to escape due to traffic congestion.

Fallen trees were also reported in other parts of the city, including on the coastal road in Pulau Melayu leading to Lutong. — The Borneo Post