Jofri says PAS is laying the groundwork by identifying seats with promising chances of success against candidates from GPS and other political opponents.

MIRI, Sept 13 — Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak is gearing up to field candidates in the 13th Sarawak state election, which is expected to take place latest in early 2026, said PAS Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee.

He said the party is laying the groundwork by identifying seats with promising chances of success against candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other political opponents.

“PAS Sarawak has already begun preparations by identifying seats with potential for success. This includes analyzing past election results, evaluating areas with consistent voter support, and studying voter demographics in these regions.

“Potential candidates are being assessed based on their qualifications, acceptance among the local population, ability to serve the community, and their record of service,” said Jofri.

These efforts, he added, are aimed at ensuring PAS Sarawak fields candidates who not only meet the necessary criteria but also connect well with voters, increasing the party’s chances of success.

Jofri shared this during an interview with The Borneo Post regarding the chapter’s preparations for the upcoming election and its overall readiness.

In the December 2021 Sarawak state election, PAS fielded 11 candidates but did not win any seats.

Despite this setback, the party remains undeterred and acknowledges the need to address its weaknesses ahead of the next polls.

Last Wednesday, PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said it may be time that autonomy be granted to the Islamic party’s chapters in Sabah and Sarawak as a different approach to win over Sabahans and Sarawakians, given the different political environment in East Malaysia.

Jofri welcomed this suggestion, affirming that an autonomous strategy would better align with Sarawak’s unique political landscape. — The Borneo Post