IPOH, Sept 13 — Three officers from the Perak Immigration Department and a foreign worker agent are on remand for two days to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation over alleged bribery involving the Migrant Repatriation Program (PRM).

The four suspects, consisting of a woman and three men aged between 30 and 50, were arrested at the Perak MACC office between 1.15 pm and 7.15 pm yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif today.

According to MACC, all the suspects are believed to be involved in soliciting and accepting bribes ranging from RM50 to RM300 from each foreign worker seeking to return to their country of origin voluntarily through the PRM program.

The bribes were allegedly solicited to speed up approval for the programme with the activity detected between March and September this year.

Meanwhile, Perak MACC Director Ahmad Sabri Mohamed, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama



