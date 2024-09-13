KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Children’s Commissioner, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), Farah Nini Dusuki, has condemned the horrific allegations of child abuse and sexual exploitation at care homes linked to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISB).

Following a police raid on multiple GISB facilities, where 402 children were rescued, Dusuki slammed the perpetrators, calling their actions abominable and a betrayal of trust. She demanded a thorough and swift investigation into GISB.

“I am gravely appalled on the underreported cases of children being assaulted in actuality owing to the rampancy of GISB operating nationwide in Malaysia and globally,” Farah said in a statement.

“The crime and exploitation against children committed behind the facade of religion is grotesquely shocking to say the least,” she added, expressing her distress that these care homes have been operating undetected for years.

Farah urged the welfare department to not only ensure that all childcare centres are properly registered but also that they are rigorously and responsibly monitored.

The police revealed yesterday that there have been 41 police reports filed against GISB between 2011 and September 7, 2024.

Farah emphasised the need to closely monitor the investigation’s outcome and the actions taken by the police against GISB over the years.

She also stressed that in this case, there is an urgent need for child-friendly handling of the investigations, ensuring the acquisition of evidence is sensitive to the needs of the victims.

She emphasised the importance of providing counselling and psychological support to help child victims recover from the trauma and rebuild their lives, stating that a family-based care system should be prioritised for the care of all child victims, rather than placing them in overcrowded children’s homes, which could further exacerbate their trauma.

Additionally, the need for continuous counselling to all child victims is important to accurately assess the impact of the abuse and to tailor appropriate rehabilitation plans for the victims.

Farah called for the National Security Council to establish a special committee to develop a comprehensive strategy to prevent the recurrence of such crimes in all child-related institutions, especially daycare centres.

A senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya, she also urged the formation of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, with findings that would drive crucial reforms in failing institutions and systems, paving the way for a stronger child protection framework.

Moving forward, she stressed that regular raids should be conducted on all children’s shelters and daycare centres to ensure strict compliance with the Social Welfare Department standards.