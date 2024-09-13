KUCHING, Sept 13 — Parents are urged to thoroughly evaluate the operations of care centers before entrusting their children there, regardless of whether these centers are licensed to operate, said Kho Teck Wan.

The Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier in a statement also emphasised the importance of vigilance among neighbors living near care centers, encouraging them to report any suspicious activities there to the relevant authorities immediately.

“Since some of the victims are orphans, they may not have any access to the outside world beyond the four walls of the care centre.

“Therefore the residents residing in the neighbourhood where these care centres are located play a very important role in reporting any inappropriate operations to the authorities,” she said.

Her statement came following the alarming revelation that 402 children and teens at 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, masquerading as religious education centers, were allegedly being physically and sexually abused.

Adding on, Kho said that the children were rescued by police during a raid dubbed Op Global.

The welfare homes in question were established under the guise of caring for orphans or children from impoverished backgrounds.

A total of 171 individuals, including caretakers and religious educators, were arrested during the operation.

“I am disturbed to learn that 40 reports have been filed against the company suspected to be involved in the operation of these welfare centres since 2011.

“Although the case happened in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, in Sarawak we should not take it lightly as well.

“I hope this case sends a big wake up call to any authority to take any complaint of such nature seriously so no young children will fall victim to abusive treatment in any care centre in the future,” she said.

Kho extended her thanks to the agencies involved in Op Global and the investigation, including the police, welfare departments, health ministry, and chemistry department.

“As the investigation is still ongoing, I hope the case will expose other abusive centers, if any, so we can expose the perpetrators and prevent any case of similar nature from happening in the future.”

Expressing her concern for the victims, aged between one and 17 years old, Kho highlighted the challenges they may face regarding their social well-being after the conclusion of the investigation.

Given that many of the victims have been placed in welfare centers from a young age, their values and behaviors are significantly influenced by their experiences and treatment, she said.

“It is a tough journey ahead for these young individuals to fit into the normal society.

“Therefore it is the welfare department and the society’s role to assist them so they can return to normal society one day,” she added. — The Borneo Post





