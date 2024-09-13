KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Bangi MP Shahredzan Johan has sharply criticised PAS Youth delegate Mohd Sharif Mohd Azhari for branding last month’s sinkhole incident near Masjid India as “divine retribution from Allah,” particularly if DAP’s alleged “evil deeds” are not addressed.

Shahredzan, a lawyer by profession, condemned Mohd Sharif’s apparent exploitation of the tragedy for political gain, arguing that no party should use disasters to attack their opponents.

“The actions of PAS Youth representative Mohd Sharif Mohd Azhari, as reported by the media, who linked DAP to the recent sinkhole tragedy, are beyond the pale,” Shahredzan said on X today.

The DAP rep further noted that, as a young politician, Mohd Sharif should be focused on advancing new and healthy political practices and playing a constructive role in ensuring government accountability.

“Unfortunately, PAS once again demonstrates that they remain mired in outdated and extreme political polemics and rhetoric,” Shahredzan added.

Tindakan perwakilan Pemuda PAS Mohd Sharif Mohd Azhari, seperti yang dilaporkan media, yang mengaitkan DAP dengan tragedi yang berlaku adalah melampaui batas.Tidak patut mana-mana pihak ambil kesempatan ke atas tragedi lubang benam, atau mana-mana tragedi atau musibah, untuk... https://t.co/nBDrJd6rDC — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) September 13, 2024

News reports indicate that Mohd Sharif, speaking at the PAS Youth muktamar yesterday, cited the Quran, suggesting that the act of sinking into the earth represents divine retribution for DAP’s alleged wrongdoings.

“DAP is evil, they do evil things, and we let them get away with it, so we need to speak out about this,” Mohd Sharif was quoted as saying.

On August 23, G. Vijaya Lakshmi, a woman from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole on Jalan Masjid India.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation was halted on August 31 after nine days due to safety concerns for the SAR team.