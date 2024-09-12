KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — The group of 11 Chinese and Malaysian nationals arrested for encroaching into Philippine waters ten days ago are still in Manila, awaiting deportation back to their country of origin.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said that the group — three Malaysians and eight Chinese tourists — had been held by Philippine authorities since their arrest on September 1, but was transferred from Southern Philippines to Manila last weekend to undergo document verification.

“We have to submit to the Philippine authorities’ due processes,” he said when speaking to reporters at a state dinner held in conjunction with the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit last night.

He was asked about the status of the 11 individuals after Home Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told reporters last Thursday that they would be deported soon.

“From what we know, they are doing well, and in good health,” said Jauteh.

The nine men and two women were on holiday in Semporna when they reportedly went on a fishing trip on two motorised speedboats in Malaysian waters and allegedly crossed international waters on September 1.

They were apprehended near Tugayo Hunasan, Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi in the southern Philippines.

Philippine media reported that authorities believe the tourists inadvertently crossed the maritime border without ill intentions.