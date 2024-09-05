KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — The 11 holidaymakers who were arrested after intruding into the Philippines’ maritime zone on Sunday will be sent to Manila tomorrow and subsequently deported, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The group includes three Malaysians and eight Chinese nationals.

“The latest status I’ve been given is that some of them will be flown to Manila where they will undergo process for document verification for deportation.

“I am being told they will be flown tomorrow morning,” he said.

