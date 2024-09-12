SHAH ALAM, Sept 12 — Road Transport Department (JPJ) state directors and heads of their respective branches (KC) be warned that they will face strict action if they keep service counters closed or left unattended without proper supervision.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said efficient counter service is highly emphasised as the hallmark, given that the main focus of the department under his management is to improve JPJ’s delivery system to the public, which is to cut congestion and long queues.

“Our focus at the moment is quality service at the counter and this was also emphasised by Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar who wants every available counter to manned and not be left unattended or underused with only two out of five available counters open.

“Hence, action will be taken if any state JPJ director or KC do not carry out their duties efficiently or if counters are idle or not opened,” he said when speaking at the Transport Director-General’s Mandate ceremony in conjunction with a working visit to the Selangor JPJ here today.

Also present was Selangor JPJ Director Azrin Borhan.

Aedy Fadly said that as a government department that is already 78 years old, JPJ personnel should be matured, dutiful and understand the needs of the public when dealing at the counter.

He said to ensure that the counter service is at the best level, he and director from the head office in Putrajaya will make surprise visits in plain clothes (go undercover) to see for themselves the efficiency of the department’s staff at JPJ branches nationwide.

“After this, maybe I will go down wearing a hat, glasses and jeans to visit (JPJ in each state). I might also send the directors from headquarters because if I go to the ground too often, people might recognise me,” he said.

In the meantime, Aedy Fadly, who was appointed to head the JPJ on July 23, admitted that he was satisfied with the prompt action by all the state JPJ in implementing the initiatives and improvements introduced by him and other top management.

He said that one of the immediate initiatives undertaken by the state JPJ and which is receiving a good response is introducing a facilitation officer known as ‘JPJ Assist’, whose role is to help and give proper advise to customers who seek services from the department.

“We will also intensify publicity about the 38 online services or transactions provided by JPJ that are currently not well known to the public, which we are confident can reduce the queues coming to the counters to reduce customer congestion and waiting time,” he said. — Bernama