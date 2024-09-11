KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — A son who lost touch with his father four years ago found out in a heart-wrenching manner about what had happened to his father.

The skeletal remains of the father was found on a mattress in an apartment unit in Kepong, near here, on Sept 5.

The son last heard from his father in 2020.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said his department received a report from the victim’s son last Thursday informing them that he could not enter his father’s apartment unit as it was locked.

“After the victim’s son broke down the apartment door, he found his father’s skeletal remains on a mattress. It is understood that he lived alone after divorcing his wife and the last time the victim’s son contacted his father was in 2020,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Sukarno said the autopsy on the victim’s skeletal remains was completed at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital today.

Meanwhile, the Security Exco for Mutiara Magna Apartment, Ab Razak Isa, 48, said he was among those who broke down the apartment unit door at the request of the victim’s son.

The son was uncertain after not hearing from his father, he said.

Neighbour Nurina Alzailani, 37, said she would pass by the victim’s unit daily to send her son to the babysitter. However, she did not suspect anything amiss and was quite surprised as she did not detect any foul odour from the unit.

“In the last four years, I used the walk-way ... I did not suspect or smell anything. All of a sudden I heard that a human skeleton was found in the apartment,” she said. — Bernama