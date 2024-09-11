GEORGE TOWN, Sept 11 — Penang housing and environment state exco Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo has declined to contest in the upcoming state DAP party polls.

The first-term Prai assemblyman is among the 32 nominated candidates listed who will be vying for 15 spots in the state party committee.

“Referring to the list of candidates who will be contesting in the Penang State DAP Convention on September 22, I would like to clarify I am not a candidate,” he said in a statement today.

He said he submitted his form declining the nomination on September 9 after 5pm so his name was not removed from the list of candidates.

“I was travelling from Kuala Lumpur back to Penang and the delay was due to this,” he said.

He thanked the delegates for nominating him and for their confidence in him.

Earlier today, Penang DAP released a list of 32 candidates who will be contesting in the DAP Penang State Ordinary Convention.

A total 15 candidates with the highest votes will be elected to the state committee.

Among those nominated to contest include Human Resources Minister Steven Sim and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

There are a total of 19 DAP assemblymen in the state. Six of them, including Sundarajoo, and Penang chief minister and current state DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow, will not be contesting.

National DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Wong Yuee Harng, Seri Delima assemblyman Tan Hooi Peng and Bagan Jermal assemblyman Chee Yeeh Keen are also not contesting.

The 13 assemblymen who are contesting include Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Syn Tze, K. Kumaran (Bagan Dalam), Heng Lee Lee (Berapit), Gooi Zi Sen (Padang Lalang), H’ng Mooi Lye (Jawi), Zairil Khir Johari (Tanjung Bungah), Woo Sze Zeng (Pulau Tikus), Teh Lai Heng (Komtar), Jagdeep Singh Deo (Datuk Keramat), Lim Siew Khim (Sungai Pinang), Ong Ah Teong (Batu Lanchang), Joseph Ng Soon Siang (Air Itam) and Wong Hon Wai (Paya Terubong).

There are seven DAP members of parliament (MP) in Penang and four of them will be contesting.

The four are Steven Sim (Bukit Mertajam), Lim Hui Ying (Tanjong), RSN Rayer (Jelutong) and Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor).

The MPs not contesting are Chow (Batu Kawan), Lim Guan Eng (Bagan) and Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Bukit Bendera).

Others contesting included Phee Boon Chee, who is the uncle of Phee Syn Tze and former state excos Datuk Seri Chong Eng, Datuk Soon Lip Chee and Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin.

This year’s DAP state ordinary convention will elect a new DAP Penang state committee for the 2024/2027 term.

Due to Chow’s decision to reject his nomination, a new state DAP chairman will be elected for the first time in 25 years.

Hui Ying and Wong (Hon Wai) have been tipped to replace Chow as the state chairman.

Traditionally, the state DAP chairman will hold the Chief Minister post.

However, Chow will continue to serve as chief minister till the end of his term, as assured by party secretary-general Anthony Loke.

The state DAP chairman will be the next chief minister if the ruling coalition retains the state in the 16th general election.

The convention, themed “Staying hopeful, strengthening unity”, will be held at Setia SPICE Arena, Bayan Baru.

Loke will officiate the convention.