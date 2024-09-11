MELAKA, Sept 11 — A man cheated death after the car he was driving skidded and plunged 30 metres down from the Syed Abdul Aziz flyover here early this morning.

Melaka Central Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 53-year-old man, who was driving a Perodua Myvi, was heading to Limbongan when the mishap occurred at 5.30 am.

“Initial investigation found that upon arriving at the scene, the man fell asleep, causing the car to skid, hit the guardrail and fall off the flyover.

“The victim escaped with bodily injuries and was taken to Melaka Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here, adding that further investigations were being done. — Bernama