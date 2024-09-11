KUANTAN, Sept 11 — The investigation paper against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok with regard to her statement on the issue of halal certification is expected to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said witnesses, including Teresa, had been called to record their statements to complete the investigation.

“In the next two days, perhaps tomorrow, we will send it to the AGC,” he said at a press conference at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Razarudin was previously reported saying that the police had received 50 reports on Teresa’s statement as of noon yesterday.

Meanwhile, regarding allegations of a Pahang royal family member and a group of individuals attacking a man at a horse stable in Kuantan in June, he said the police were working on the investigation paper before resubmitting it to the AGC.

“The investigation paper has been returned (to the police) for further investigation. We have taken action, and perhaps within three to four days, the investigation will be completed, and we will resubmit it for further action,” he said.

Recently, the media reported that a road construction and maintenance worker claimed to have been injured after being attacked by a royal family member and several individuals using weapons.

As a result of the attack, the man was reported to have sustained injuries to his legs and received several stitches. — Bernama