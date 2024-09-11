KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The outcome of the Masjid India Sinkhole Incident Taskforce Meeting held yesterday decided that the buildings and Jalan Masjid India area are safe to visit, according to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

DBKL in a statement yesterday said based on reports from various relevant agencies, the sinkhole incident along the road in question previously was an isolated incident.

“Referring to existing geological information and land investigation records, the location of the sinkhole incident is located on the Kenny Hills formation and generally consists of schist, phyllite and quartzite rock layers,” according to the statement.

DBKL informed that the meeting was chaired by DBKL Project Management Executive Director Mohamad Hamim and was joined by related agencies to report their respective findings.

This included representatives of the Public Works Department (JKR), the Minerals and Geosciences Department (JMG), Police (PDRM), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JIM) and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK).

In addition, the Survey and Mapping Department of Malaysia (JUPEM), the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) and the Malaysian Geotechnical Society (MGS) were also in attendance. DBKL also informed that it was now reducing the hoarding area at the incident site compared to the previous hoarding area which was 160 meters long starting from Wisma Yakin to the Jalan Masjid India Police Station area.

According to DBKL, the new hoarding area will be divided into three parts.

The section in question is from the Wisma Yakin underground car park entrance to the intersection of Jalan Masjid India/Lorong Bunus 1; the second sinkhole incident was in front of the Masjid India Police Station; and part of Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 3. — Bernama