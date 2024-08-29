KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Malaysia Aviation Group had to cut its airlines’ flight frequency by a fifth due to a global parts shortage that also caused it to receive less than a quarter of the new planes it was supposed to this year, said its group managing director today.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said in a statement that while the decision to reduce overall capacity by 20 per cent was difficult, it was necessary to put forward realistic flight schedules and maintain service standards.

Izham said the resumption of global air travel following the Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled increased demand for parts that has caused longer maintenance turnaround times for repairs and overhauls.

“Additionally, the global shortage of parts has affected the on-time delivery of our new aircraft orders, which, in turn, has impacted our fleet planning,” he said in a statement.

“By 2024, MAG was scheduled to receive 17 new aircraft orders as part of our fleet modernisation programme and support our growth requirements. However, to date, MAG has only received four (4) Boeing 737-8 aircraft out of the 13 contractually agreed by 2024.”

Izham said MAG will also likely receive just three of the four A330neo that Airbus was meant to deliver this year.

He also acknowledged that the group was losing skilled maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) staff to competitors, and said MAG is trying to mitigate this by improving remuneration packages to try and retain talent.

Izham concluded by assuring customers that MAG remained committed to maintaining safe and reliable operations.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has reduced the validity period of Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s air operator certificate (AOC) from three years to one year.

Aside from Malaysia Airlines, MAG also operates the Firefly and Amal air services.

Malaysia Airline has experienced a spate of technical problems with flights this year, leading to questions about its reliability.