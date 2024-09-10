GUA MUSANG, Sept 10 — A 33-year-old man sustained injuries to his legs and head, believed to have been attacked by a wild animal, near Kampung Dalam Senduk, Jerek here, yesterday.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident took place when the victim was in the midst of trapping birds in a jungle near the village.

“At approximately 9.57pm yesterday, the Gua Musang District Headquarters (IPD) received a report from the victim’s father stating that his son was unconscious after being attacked by a wild animal while he was out trapping birds.

“The victim who suffered leg and head injuries from the attack was sent to the Jerek Health Clinic before being referred to the Kubang Kerian Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital’s Emergency Unit for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Sik said the Gua Musang Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) went to the scene of the incident to determine the animal involved in the attack.

He added that the department plans to install traps and cameras in a bid to capture the wild animal.

“Police advise local residents to be more careful when venturing out to work and move in groups to avoid any threat from wild animals and untoward incidents,” he said. — Bernama