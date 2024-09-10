KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The government has always recognised the contribution of the Malaysian Chinese community in the country’s socioeconomic developments, as well as in economic, cultural, educational and industrial sectors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he acknowledged and saluted the role of Chinese entrepreneurs in Malaysia and globally for assuming the task of propelling the local and international economy.

“In a world marked by complexities and fraught with increasing instability, uncertainties and unpredictability, Chinese entrepreneurs globally can assume a bigger role in safeguarding regional economic cooperation, ensuring the security of crucial supply chains and promoting our global socio-economic development agenda.

“From Southeast Asia to East Asia, the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa, Chinese entrepreneurs have collaborated closely with others and have laid the foundations for forging deeper and stronger business and economic links across national borders.”

Anwar said this in his keynote address at the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention here, today. — Bernama

